We can’t know when the next tsunami will occur, but we can take steps now to #BeReady. Watch the video below for advice on earthquake and tsunami preparedness from Department of Disaster Management Acting Director Jasen Penn.

And don’t forget to join us on March 10 for Caribe Wave, the regional earthquake and tsunami preparedness exercise. Register for the exercise at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave22reg.