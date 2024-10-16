WEAATHER FORECAST FIR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands will generate cloudy spells with showers across the area today and tonight.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with showers.

Winds: East-northeast to east at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:55 pm.

