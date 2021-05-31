WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A broad ridge will continue to maintain relatively stable atmospheric conditions and limited shower activity over the Leeward and BVI today and tonight

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent of slight chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 45 km/h or 28 mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

