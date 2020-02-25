WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

25th February 2020 – Intermittent rain will continue as the front hangs over the island and dissipates. Shower activity will spread and persist over the northern islands and surrounding waters, . Winds will blow from the northeast.

Highs will range around the mid 80s. A fading northerly swell will create hazardous seas across the Atlantic waters and Caribbean passages. A high surf advisory remains in effect until Thursday. Sea asked to exercise caution.