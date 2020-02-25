WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

25th February 2020 – Intermittent rain will continue as the front hangs over the island and dissipates. Shower activity will spread and persist over the northern islands and surrounding waters, . Winds will blow from the northeast.
Highs will range around the mid 80s. A fading northerly swell will create hazardous seas across the Atlantic waters and Caribbean passages. A high surf advisory remains in effect until Thursday. Sea asked to exercise caution.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.