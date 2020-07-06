WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

6th July 2020 – Instability and moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could trigger light shower activity mainly before midday. Meanwhile, another tropical wave moving into the area could generate some unsettled conditions over the area by tonight.

Weather today: Sunny to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Highs: 93 degrees Fahrenheit

Lows: 77 degrees Fahrenheit

Winds: East at 13 to 28 km/h or 7 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Source: Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.