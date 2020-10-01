WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

01st October 2020

Synopsis: A moist and unstable lower atmosphere coupled with an increase in winds across the area will continue to heighten the chances of showers for the next 24 hrs. possible rainfall totals for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy and showery with a low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 10 to 20 knots with gust up to 56 km/h or 30 knots.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet, a small craft advisory remains in effect.

