WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

02nd October 2020.

Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence of an upper level low in the vicinity of the British Virgin Islands, moisture levels in the lower atmosphere, along with the absence of surface support, will restrict shower activity over these islands today. As a tropical wave moves just south of these islands tonight, it will possibly interact with the upper low to increase the chance of showers around these islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: Easterly at 10 to 18 knots or 19 to 33 km/h with possible gust to 28 knots or 52 km/h but decreasing to 6 to 14 knots or 11 to 26 km/h by tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution against choppy seas,.mainly this morning.

