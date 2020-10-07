WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 07th 2020

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an upper level low will gradually decrease today as a ridge of high pressure builds over the BVI

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy this morning with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of showers in the afternoon

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower

Winds: East- southeast at 4 to 10 knots or 7 to 19 km/h

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

