WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 08th 2020.

Synopsis: Dry and stable air settling over the region will continue to restrict shower activity. Also, prevailing weak pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds across the islands.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast in the morning, then shifting to the East-northeast this afternoon and tonight at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 8 knots. Some lighter and variable or calm spells are also expected tonight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 meters or 2 to 4 feet.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.