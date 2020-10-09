WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 09th 2020

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. It could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands today and tonight. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 10 mm or 0.2 to 0.4 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 19 km/h or 5 to 10 knots.

Seas: 1.0 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.