WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 15th 2020

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an area of disturbed weather will continue to heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands today. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 20 mm or 0.2 to 0.8 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 12 to 20 knots. Gusts of 46 to 65 km/h or 25 to 35 knots are possible.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.5 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.