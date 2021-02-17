WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A fresh to strong trade wind flow resulting from a tight pressure gradient due to the presence of a strong high pressure system north of the islands will continue to generate rough sea conditions across the area during the next 24 hours. In addition, an abundance of low level moisture embedded within this flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around these islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph, gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet, with north easterly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore, small craft and high surf advisories remain firmly in place for mariners and beachgoers respectively, mainly for coastal waters east and north of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

