WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels under a general subsidence pattern could limit cloudiness and showers across the islands today and tonight. Meanwhile, an approaching trough could heighten the chances for showers on Friday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 10 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters 5 to 7 feet, with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.