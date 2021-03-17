WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: An approaching frontal trough could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight. Meanwhile sea conditions are hazardous and a high surf warning is in effect.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 19 to 29 km/h or 12 to 18 mph with possible higher gusts to 45 km/h or 28 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.0 meters or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells of 2.1 to 3.0 meters or 7 t0 10 feet.

A high surf warning is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

