WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Generally settled conditions are expected for the area today as relatively dry and stable conditions behind a cold front will inhibit shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 24 to 35 km/h or 15 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet reaching as high as 2.8 meters or 9 ft for the Atlantic coastlines consisting of northerly swells as high as 1.8 meters or 6 ft.

A high surf warning and small craft caution are in effect.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.