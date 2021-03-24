WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: In the wake of a low level trough, more settled conditions will prevail as the atmosphere becomes more stable.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 32 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life