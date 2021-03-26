WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tightening of the pressure gradient will produce moderate to fresh winds across the region. Low moisture will also continue to restrict shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 20 to 34 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. There is the possibility of a small craft advisory being effected tonight mainly for the open waters north and east of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:16 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…