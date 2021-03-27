WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Atlantic surface high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. The winds will aid in maintain rough and choppy seas. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 14 to 24 mph or 23 to 37 km/h and gusting to 34 mph or 55 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…