WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Windy conditions and hazardous seas will continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands in response to a tight pressure gradient. Wind and moisture convergence could enhance cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty-four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph with possible higher gusts to 56 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meters or 5 to 9 feet.

The small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

