WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A steep pressure gradient continues to persist across the area, producing moderate to strong breeze unsettling the atmosphere as a result. Additionally, these above normal windy conditions will also continue to generate hazardous sea conditions.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 29 to 42 km/h or 18 to 26 mph with gusts to as high as 67 km/h or 41 mph mainly over elevated terrains and over open waters.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet today where a small craft advisory remains in effect for the open waters north and east of the island. Early tomorrow morning, seas will further increase becoming 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet consisting of northeast swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Therefore, both a small craft and high surf advisory will be in effect at that time.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

