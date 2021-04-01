WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The atmosphere over the region has become less moist and hence shower activity across the islands today will be restricted. Some shallow moisture moving into the region overnight will increase the chances of showers to moderate for the most.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 19 mph with gusts at times possibly to near 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

A high surf and small craft advisory remains in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

