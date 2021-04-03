WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Approaching the area from the east is some weak moisture and under a gentle to moderate wind flow this could result in a bit of unsettled weather. Additionally, a frontal trough in the vicinity of Hispaniola could add some instability and further unsettle the area as it pulls moisture across the island and into its system.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

