WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A light to moderate trade wind flow along with daytime heating and available low level moisture could lead to a moderate chance for some localized shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet mainly in north easterly swells.

A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

