WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture associated with a trough continues to linger across the area. This could generate few showers across the area. Meanwhile a surface high pressure is building across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast 6 to 12 mph or 10 to 19 km/h becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet. Northerly swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

