WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a light to moderate wind flow across the region. Low moisture will keep shower activities at a minimal.
Weather today: Mostly sunny
Weather tonight: Mostly fair
Winds: East-northeast 6 to 14 mph or 10 to 23 km/h.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Northerly swelss reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.
Sunset today: 6:35 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life