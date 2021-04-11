WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a light to moderate wind flow across the region. Low moisture will keep shower activities at a minimal.

Weather today: Mostly sunny

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Winds: East-northeast 6 to 14 mph or 10 to 23 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Northerly swelss reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.