WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of a dry and stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands today and tonight. By early tomorrow an increase in low level moisture due to the presence of a weak trough will increase the chances for shower activity during that time.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers after midnight.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet mainly in northerly swells.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the northern coastlines.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

