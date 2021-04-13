WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A weak surface to low level trough, along with a lighter southeasterly wind flow will contribute to variably cloudy skies over and around the BVI today.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: South-Southeast at less than 10 mph or less than 16 kmh becoming variable late this afternoon and calm in some places tonight.

Seas: Northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

