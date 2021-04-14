WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Dry air behind a cold front will keep the atmosphere generally settled over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers

Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

