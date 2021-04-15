WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with the tail end of a frontal system could trigger daytime shower activity. Moderate levels of Saharan dust will continue to impact air quality across the area; whilst there is still a threat of volcanic ash entering the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East- northeast then shifting to the east- southeast by tonight at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters of 5 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.