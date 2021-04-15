WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As Saharan Dust remains suspended in the atmosphere across the area, we will continue to experience hazy conditions over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. By late tonight into tomorrow, the tail end of a frontal trough and its associated moisture and instability, coupled with light south easterly winds and daytime heating could move across the area and increase the chances for shower activity over and around the British Virgin Islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with periods of increased cloudiness with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

