WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As Saharan Dust remains suspended in the atmosphere across the area, we will continue to experience hazy conditions over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. A Weak instability associated with a diffused frontal boundary will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVI today

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light overnight shower

Winds: East-Southeast at 8 to 15 mph or 13 to 24 km/h.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Our air quality remains moderate which means, the Air quality is acceptable; however, there may be some health concern for a small number of unusually sensitive people.