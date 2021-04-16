WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As Saharan Dust remains suspended in the atmosphere across the area, we will continue to experience hazy conditions over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. A Weak instability associated with a diffused frontal boundary will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVI today
Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light overnight shower
Winds: East-Southeast at 8 to 15 mph or 13 to 24 km/h.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.
Our air quality remains moderate which means, the Air quality is acceptable; however, there may be some health concern for a small number of unusually sensitive people.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.