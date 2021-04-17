WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Settled conditions are expected across the area due to the presence of a relatively dry and stable atmosphere. High pressure is the dominant weather feature at this time providing sinking air over the area and due to the persistent dust in the air as well as low moisture levels, this will act to restrict shower activity.

Our Air quality for today has dropped and has an average AQI of 18-40 which is good. This air quality is ideal for most individuals where you can enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Weather today: Mostly sunny become partly sunny occasionally with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 15 to 27 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.