WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: An increase in winds today is likely to transport shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches into the area; which could trigger cloudy periods with showers.

Weather today: Occasionally cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 35 km/h or 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.