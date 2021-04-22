WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A low level trough is affecting the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. It will heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers,

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

