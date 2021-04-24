WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will continue to persist across the area during the next 24 hours. However by tomorrow a moderate trade wind flow could transport shallow low level patches over and around the islands and increase the chances for shower activity during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief morning shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am

