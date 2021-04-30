WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of a mid to upper level trough will maintain cloudy conditions across the area during the next 24 hours. However lack of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.

Photo credit: Rob Lyons