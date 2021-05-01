WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A persistent trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, along with available moisture, will heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.