WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers across and around the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast 7 to 16 mph or 11 to 26 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 metres or 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.