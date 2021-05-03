WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Surface high pressure will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area today; whilst, any significant shower activity could be restricted.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East- northeast at 19 to 31km/h or 12 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

