WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate wind flow will generate weak unstable conditions occasionally across the area. However, with high pressure being the dominant weather feature and moisture levels low, significant showers are not expected.

Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief early morning showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.