WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Variable cloud cover along with mostly day conditions are expected to prevail for today. However, a few showers may still develop west of the islands this afternoon. High temperature is expected to reach the middle to upper 80s.

Across the regional waters, moderate to fresh easterly winds will result in choppy seas of up to 6 feet across the offshore waters and local passages and up to 5 feet across the nearshore waters. There is a moderate risk of rip currents across most of the local beaches.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.