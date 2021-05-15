WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels could continue to restrict shower activity across the area, despite the presence of a low level trough.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers. NOW UPDATED TO 50% “chance of showers throughout the day.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East- southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.