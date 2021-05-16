WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Dry and stable persisting air across the region will keep the chances of showers low for the most.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 30 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.