WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Saturday May 22nd 2021

Synopsis: The presence of a dry and stable airmass across the area, highlighted by dust haze, will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the Leeward Islands during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile the presence of a weak frontal trough will continue to increase the chances for shower activity across the BVI during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers mixed with light rain.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers mixed with light rain.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

The Air Quality has dropped for today and is better than yesterday. It is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Air Quality Index for Today: 20 to 40

The seagrassum is back and we hope not for to long this year. There are workers that have been seen cleaning it up yesterday at the water front.