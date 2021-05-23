WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a frontal trough will heighten the chances of showers across the islands. There is also a low chance of thunderstorms. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 to19 mm or 0.50 to 0.75 inch.
Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 19 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 46 km/h or 27 mph..
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet..
Sunset today: 6:48 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
