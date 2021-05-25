WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity across the region during the morning. Some shallow moisture moving into the area this afternoon and tonight will increase the chances of showers to moderate.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the morning, and a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

