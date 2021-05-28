WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: High pressure along with low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity across the region and keep the chances of showers at slight during the morning and tonight. The combination of gentle winds and strong daytime heating could increase the chances of showers during the afternoon.
Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the morning; and partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers during the afternoon.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph with some lighter spells expected tonight..
Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:50 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.