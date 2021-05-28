WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: High pressure along with low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity across the region and keep the chances of showers at slight during the morning and tonight. The combination of gentle winds and strong daytime heating could increase the chances of showers during the afternoon.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the morning; and partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph with some lighter spells expected tonight..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.