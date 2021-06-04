Weather Forecast For The BVI

Unstable weather conditions will persist today as an upper-level trough approaches from the west. Moisture will increase from the east and will promote frequent passing showers across the local waters.
Weather today: Intervals of clouds and Sunshine with passing showers throughout out the day at a 50 percent chance.
Seas: Mariners can expect choppy seas up to 6 feet and winds between 15 and 20 knots or 17 to 23 mph with higher gusts. Under these marine weather conditions, small craft operators should exercise caution across most of the regional waters.
Weather tonight: Considerable cloudiness and a bit warm with 50 percent chance of passing showers.
Sunset: 6:52 p.m.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.