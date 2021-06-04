Weather Forecast For The BVI

Unstable weather conditions will persist today as an upper-level trough approaches from the west. Moisture will increase from the east and will promote frequent passing showers across the local waters.

Weather today: Intervals of clouds and Sunshine with passing showers throughout out the day at a 50 percent chance.

Seas: Mariners can expect choppy seas up to 6 feet and winds between 15 and 20 knots or 17 to 23 mph with higher gusts. Under these marine weather conditions, small craft operators should exercise caution across most of the regional waters.

Weather tonight: Considerable cloudiness and a bit warm with 50 percent chance of passing showers.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m.