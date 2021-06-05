Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by a ridge o fhigh pressure will continue to transport shallow low level patches across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a couple of morning showers Partly with a 40 to 50 percent or moderate chance of showers. Quiet Breezy this afternoon with an possibility of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph during sharp showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution especially on the north and eastern side of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.