Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by a ridge o fhigh pressure will continue to transport shallow low level patches across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a couple of morning showers Partly with a 40 to 50 percent or moderate chance of showers. Quiet Breezy this afternoon with an possibility of thunderstorms.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph during sharp showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution especially on the north and eastern side of the islands..
Sunset today: 6:53 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.