Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture zembedded within a moderate windflow, along with the presence of a mid to upper trough will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the BVI today and tonight. Meanwhile a plume of upper level moisture will sustain the presence of medium to high clouds over the area

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 30 kmh or 10 to 18 mph with possible gust to 44 kmh or 28 mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.